Fields II and Stills Officially Receive NFL Combine Invites

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills and linebacker Tony Fields II have officially received invitations to the 2021 NFL combine.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is changing formats for the combine and there will be no in-person workouts at the combine in 2021. Instead, they will take place at colleges' pro days, all interviews and psychological testing will be virtual and there will be limited in-person medical exams.

Fields II transferred to West Virginia for his senior season after spending his first three years starting for the Arizona Wildcats, where he tallied 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

In just nine games, Fields II led the Mountaineers in tackles with 88, also while registering four tackles for a loss, a sack and an interception to earn Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the year.

Recently, he was named top linebacker for the National team during the week leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl. However, he did not play in the game.

West Virginia's first consensus All-American, Darius Stills, finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 11 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons, and 11.5 sacks.

Darius Stills 2020 Accolades

AP First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Coaches First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

Sporting News First Team All-American

USA Today First-Team All-American

AP First-Team All-American

Coaches First-Team All-American

Second Team Walter Camp All-American

