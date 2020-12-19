Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Final Bowl Projections for West Virginia

Take a look at the final projections of where the Mountaineers could end up bowling this season.
The Big 12 Conference champion is contracted to appear in the Sugar Bowl, but this season, it is reserved for the College Football Playoff Semifinals. However, according to the Big 12 Conferences' official website, each conference champion from the contract bowls (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC & Pac 12) has a guaranteed spot in its contracted bowl or in another New Year's bowl (Peach, Fiesta or Cotton) if the contracted bowl is a semifinal game and the conference champion is not selected to participate in a semifinal game. The highest-ranked champion from the Mountain West, American, Conference USA, Sun Belt, or MAC is guaranteed a spot in a CFP bowl, and the remaining spots are filled based on the rankings of teams after the contract bowls have been filled.

The Big 12 annually has seven bowl affiliations and eight during even years with the First Responders Bowl.

We take a look at where some of the experts project the Mountaineers postseason fate.

Big 12 Conference Bowl Affiliations (In order of selection)

Sugar Bowl

Valero Alamo Bowl

Cheez-It Bowl

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl

First Responders Bowl (During Even Seasons)

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura - Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia vs. Penn State

Mark Schlabach – Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia vs Rutgers

CBS

Jerry Palm - Liberty Bowl

West Virginia vs. Kentucky

Sporting News

Bill Bender – Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia vs. Minnesota

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan - Liberty Bowl

West Virginia vs. Kentucky

247 Sports

Brad Crawford – Liberty Bowl

West Virginia vs. Tennessee

College Football News

Liberty Bowl

West Virginia vs Kentucky

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
