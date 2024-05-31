First Look at WVU in EA Sports' College Football 25
Friday morning, EA Sports released another quick-hit video showing all of the new features that will be implemented in College Football 25 as far as gameplay is concerned. WVU was not highlighted in that video outside of showing their helmet on the 'play now' screen. But they were featured in a video clip posted by Front Office Sports.
In the second video posted below, you'll see West Virginia playing a home game against BYU. Unfortunately, QB Garrett Greene throws a pick in this highlight but nonetheless, it's a good sneak peek at what Milan Puskar Stadium will look like in the new game. Plus, the new uniforms appear to have made it in the game. That was a concern from some fans considering the new threads weren't revealed until the spring game last month. The level of detail is nothing short of amazing.
All three versions of the game - the standard edition ($69.99), deluxe edition ($99.99), and MVP bundle ($149.99) - are all available for pre-order now.
