Five Mountaineers Appear on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
The Reese’s Senior Bowl released its 2025 preseason watch list Wednesday morning, featuring five members of the West Virginia University football program.
Cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. transferred to WVU from Northwestern in March. He appeared in 26 games in three seasons and all 18 starts came in the last two years, including starting all 13 games for the Wildcats last season. During his time in Evanston, he totaled 78 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
SPUR Ty French spent four seasons at Gardner-Webb before enrolling at WVU in January. French departed Gardner-Webb with a program record 34.5 career sacks and a school-high 61 tackles for a loss and finished with 239 tackles to earn four All-Big South Conference First Team selection.
Defensive lineman Sean Martin started all 13 games last season. He finished 27 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and one blocked field goal while battling an injury for most of the year.
Left tackle Wyatt Milum did not allow a sack or a quarterback hit last season and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that led the power five conferences on the ground with 2,976 rushing yards.
Quarterback Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns and compiled 772 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers.