Five Mountaineers Likely to be Drafted in 2021

The 2020 college football season is still months away, but it is that time of the year to talk about everything centered around the NFL Draft. West Virginia will likely only have one guy (Colton McKivitz) drafted in this spring's draft, so we're going to jump ahead and look at what could be in store for the 2021 NFL Draft. Below are five players that have an opportunity, that with a big year, could hear their names called during next year's draft.

WR T.J. Simmons

The one guy that everyone is just waiting for to just burst onto the scene and takeover is T.J. Simmons. His career as a Mountaineer hasn't been great, but hasn't been terrible either. Before getting injured towards the latter half of the season, Simmons was almost unguardable when lining up at the slot position. He has already endured a ton of coaching changes, including two head coaches, and will now be working with his third offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. With that being said, if there's one guy that has the potential to have a true "breakout" season, it's Simmons.

DL Darius Stills & Dante Stills

Meet me there, beat me there. That's the motto that these brothers from nearby Fairmont, WV go by and they had a coming out party in 2019. Dante was always expected to put together a solid career at West Virginia, but Darius has been a pleasant surprise for defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and is shooting his draft stock into orbit. Last year, the Stills brothers combined for 69 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. They formed one of the most dynamic defensive duos in 2019 and they're only going to be better in 2020. Should Dante have a monster year this fall, his name will certainly start floating around as a potential candidate to leave for the NFL, forgoing his senior season.

DL Jeffery Pooler Jr.

Talk about an off-the-wall pick, well, here you go. No one is really talking much about Jeffery Pooler Jr and by Neal Brown's standards, that's okay. The longer no one pays attention to him, the better. He is one of the clear leaders on the defensive unit and played well down the stretch. He only finished with 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2019, but another year in this system should bode well for him. Expect his sack numbers to double, maybe triple. I know the Stills brothers will eat up a lot of sacks, but if Pooler can step up to the next level, Big 12 offenses are in trouble.

LB VanDarius Cowan

The former Alabama transfer has yet to make his mark in the old gold and blue, thanks to the NCAA's transfer rules, the continuation of a suspension that carried over from his days in Tuscaloosa, and a season-ending knee injury. However, with the slate wiped clean, look for Cowan to emerge as one of the leaders not only on the linebacking corps, but on the entire team. His positive energy and high motor is infectious, which can only lead to good things for the Mountaineer defense. With the previous injury, if Cowan has a big season, he may peek ahead and forgo his senior season.

