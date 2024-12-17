Five QB Options West Virginia Should Consider in the Transfer Portal
Before you get upset that I'm even listing transfer quarterback options, it's part of the process, folks. Just about every coach that gets a new job will portal in a quarterback, regardless of the overall shape of the room. It doesn't mean the guy Rich Rodriguez brings in will start, but he will look for someone he believes fits his offense to a T.
As I mentioned in an article yesterday, Nicco Marchiol can operate Rich Rod's offense and potentially do well in it. Is he a perfect fit, though? Probably not. If you're Rodriguez, you can't put all your eggs in one basket in your first year on the job with a quarterback who hasn't been a full-time starter. You have to add competition.
There are several quarterbacks in the portal, but if WVU wants to swing for the fences, there are some intriguing options.
John Mateer - Washington State
Mateer is the top quarterback in the portal, and while he may come with a big price tag, it'd be silly not to at least consider him and see what he's looking for. Oklahoma is probably the favorite to land him, given his offensive coordinator at Wazzu, Ben Arbuckle, recently took the OC job there. This season, Mateer completed 64.6% of his pass attempts for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. Whoever lands this kid is getting a program changer.
Air Noland - Ohio State
Noland did not see any action in his true freshman season in Columbus but is going to be a popular target for QB-needy teams. The former four-star recruit held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, WVU, and several others. For his high school career, Noland threw for 10,164 yards and 126 touchdowns to 25 interceptions while adding 334 yards and six touchdowns with his legs.
Kaidon Salter - Liberty
Salter seems to be leaning toward Colorado, with Syracuse still in the mix as well. It might be a bit late in the process for West Virginia to get involved, but it's worth a shot. He's thrown for nearly 6,000 yards in his career, along with 56 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Salter didn't run the ball nearly as much this season but still posted 579 yards and seven scores. The year prior, he rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores. A true dual-threat option.
Beau Pribula - Penn State
Pribula was in line to be the starter in State College next season until Drew Allar announced his intentions of returning for his senior year a few days ago. Pribula does have some experience under his belt, seeing action in mop-up duty and in situations where James Franklin wanted a more mobile option on the field. For his career, Pribula has connected on 66% of his passes for six touchdowns, throwing just one interception. He's rushed for 571 yards and ten touchdowns, going for 6.1 yards per carry.
Malachi Nelson - Boise State
The former five-star recruit left USC after sitting behind Caleb Williams for a year and then lost out on the starting job to Maddux Madsen at Boise State this season. The talent is there; he just needs to find an offense that fits him. West Virginia, or anyone for that matter, won't have to put together some massive NIL deal to land him either.
