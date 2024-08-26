Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Penn State Insider Ahead of Matchup with WVU
Ah, yes! Do you smell that? The tailgate grills are going through their final round of prep meals before it's the real deal here in just a few days. Football in Morgantown is back.
This Saturday, West Virginia will play host the the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions, providing an opportunity to make an early season statement. As we did a year ago, we caught up with our friend and fellow On SI publisher, Mark Wogenrich, to get some insight on Penn State and his thoughts on the Week 1 matchup.
1. Is there a concern at wide receiver with three of the top five receivers gone from last year's team?
Mark: Yes, but not for the reason you might suspect. Penn State lost production, notably with leading receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith transferring to Auburn, but also repaired some fractured position room dynamics with the changes. Players and coaches referred to a new “culture” at wide receiver, suggesting that transfers produced a net positive. That said, Penn State still needs playmakers. Harrison Wallace III is a potential No. 1, but availability has been an issue (he missed five games last season). Liam Clifford (Sean’s younger brother) is a fourth-year player and nice option, while Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming gets more credit for leadership than production. As it was last year, receiver is Penn State’s defining offensive position.
2. Will Kotelnicki's offense be a complete 180 from what they've done in year's past?
Mark: Kotelnicki’s offense seems like it will blend bits from Penn State’s past playbooks (zone-read run game, tight-end usage, a push for explosive plays) in new ways. Quarterback Drew Allar sounds revived by the offense that will disguise its core plays with motions, shifts and formations. You’ll see familiar Penn State concepts (including multiple tight ends) deployed in different ways. Further, Penn State is teasing a larger role for No. 2 quarterback Beau Pribula. James Franklin wanted to use Pribula more last season, but then-offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich didn’t call those plays for whatever reason. After Yurcich’s departure, Penn State went to Pribula more, especially in short yardage. West Virginia might even see some two-quarterback sets. At least, Franklin wants WVU preparing for it.
3. If there's one question mark on the defensive side of the ball heading into this game, what would it be?
Mark: Cornerback. Penn State is painting the room as an upgrade over last season, which ultimately it might be, and the room could go six-deep. AJ Harris, a projected starter, is a former 5-star prospect who played in seven games at Georgia last season, and likely fellow starter Cam Wallace rotated in plenty for the Nittany Lions last season. However, this is the group’s first game together and a tough spot to be thrown into right away. Penn State likes to play man coverage and target easy access throws, so Garrett Greene might have some opportunities for big plays.
4. Who is one player West Virginia fans need to know about that may not be mentioned in the headlines?
Defensive end Abdul Carter made all the preseason watch lists, and rightly so, but his bookend is my prediction for Penn State’s defensive MVP this season. Edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton is 6-5, 270 and possesses a first step that rivals Chop Robinson’s of last season. Carter will play both end and linebacker, but Dennis-Sutton is all edge and should be Greene’s key focus.
5. Score prediction and reasoning
I’m thinking Penn State by 3, maybe 27-24, in a game that will fray a lot of nerves. The Lions will rely on their run game, with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and tight end Tyler Warren could have an eight- or nine-catch game. But Greene and his backs will find openings against what should be another really good Penn State defense by November. Plus, James Franklin’s teams have opened five seasons on the road, and every other game raised blood pressures. No reason this one should be different.
