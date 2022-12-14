Florida State Transfer Sets Official Visit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The transfer portal hasn't been too kind to West Virginia over the past couple of weeks, but things could start to go their way here very soon as several transfers are set to make their way to Morgantown for an official visit.

Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer has scheduled a visit to WVU for December 15th-17th. Head coach Neal Brown dropped by for an in-home visit with Gainer the day after he entered his name into the portal. Gainer did just complete a two-day visit with Cincinnati.

Gainer, a former consensus four-star recruit out of Chiles HS in Tallahassee, Florida, spent five years at Florida State. During his time with the Seminoles, Gainer racked up 210 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five forced fumbles.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.