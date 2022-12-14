Skip to main content

Florida State Transfer Sets Official Visit to WVU

West Virginia is looking to get some help in the second level of the defense.

The transfer portal hasn't been too kind to West Virginia over the past couple of weeks, but things could start to go their way here very soon as several transfers are set to make their way to Morgantown for an official visit. 

Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer has scheduled a visit to WVU for December 15th-17th. Head coach Neal Brown dropped by for an in-home visit with Gainer the day after he entered his name into the portal. Gainer did just complete a two-day visit with Cincinnati.

Gainer, a former consensus four-star recruit out of Chiles HS in Tallahassee, Florida, spent five years at Florida State. During his time with the Seminoles, Gainer racked up 210 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five forced fumbles.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining. 

