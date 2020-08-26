Former Starting Lineman Switching Positions?

The Mountaineers had a lot of shuffling along the offensive line in 2019 as they tried to figure out the right mixture of guys to find some sort of consistency up front.

Last year, West Virginia not only struggled up front, but was very young and inexperienced with the exception of Colton McKivitz. One of the young guys who saw a lot of action was redshirt freshman Briason Mays, who started seven games at center for the Mountaineers before Chase Behrndt eventually took over the reigns in the latter half of the season.

Mays did well at times, but did have issues with his snaps on occasion. Blocking wasn't a huge issue, but it didn't seem like center was going to be the best fit for him at the collegiate level. Now, it seems like Mays will be moving positions or at least will get an opportunity to move to right tackle.

“We think he’s got a chance. He’s got the knowledge to be able to play really all of the positions just from his background of being a center,” head coach Brown said. “I think he’s got some potential to help us out there at tackle. He’s got good twitch. He’s got decent length and he’s athletic. He’s done well. We kind of threw him in the fire on Saturday.”

Kicking Mays out to tackle may not be a bad idea, but in terms of size, he's not very big for the position. However, his athleticism and lateral quickness may help compensate for what he lacks in size (6'3", 308 lbs). John Hughes is also receiving reps at right tackle and currently seems to be mainly running with the ones. Even if Mays doesn't lock up a starting spot, his experience and versatility should make him one of the first guys to sub in off the sideline.

