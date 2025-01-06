Former West Virginia DB Ayden Garnes Transfers to Big 12 Foe
Former West Virginia University defensive back Ayden Garnes announced on social media he is transferring to the University of Arizona.
Garnes suffered a season-ending injury in the sixth game of the season against Iowa State. He finished the season with 25 tackles, including a tackle for loss.
The Philadelphia (PA) native spent his first three seasons at Duquesne. After redshirting his freshman year, he tallied 84 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions.
