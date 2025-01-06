Mountaineers Now

Former West Virginia DB Ayden Garnes Transfers to Big 12 Foe

Former West Virginia University defensive back Ayden Garnes is heading west

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University cornerback Ayden Garnes.
West Virginia University cornerback Ayden Garnes. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Former West Virginia University defensive back Ayden Garnes announced on social media he is transferring to the University of Arizona.

Garnes suffered a season-ending injury in the sixth game of the season against Iowa State. He finished the season with 25 tackles, including a tackle for loss.

The Philadelphia (PA) native spent his first three seasons at Duquesne. After redshirting his freshman year, he tallied 84 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Lands Tulane Kicker Transfer Ethan Head

Javon Small Earns Naismith Trophy Player of the Week

West Virginia Steps Into the AP Top 25 Poll

Iowa TE Transfer Johnny Pascuzzi Chooses West Virginia

Rich Rodriguez Names Dusty Rutledge as the Chief of Staff

West Virginia Extends Offer to Alabama Transfer Linebacker Sterling Dixon

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football