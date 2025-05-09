Former West Virginia Defensive Lineman Kelvin Dubouse Passes Away at 42
Former West Virginia defensive lineman Kelvin Dubouse passed away earlier this week at the age of 42. The Havaco, West Virginia native, played for the Mountaineers in 2002, where he totaled 15 tackles in 10 games. His best performance came in a 24-14 victory over Boston College, tallying three stops.
Dubouse played for Coach Leon Gravely at Mount View High, where he earned all-state honors in each of his final two seasons. He joined the coaching staff at his alma mater as a voluntary coach and is someone the team and school will miss dearly.
McDowell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ingrida Barker provided a statement on his passing.
“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mr. Kelvin Dubouse, a cherished member of the Mount View School community. Mr. Dubouse served as a dedicated volunteer football coach, positively impacting the lives of countless student athletes. Coach Dubouse’s passion for the sport and for mentoring young people was evident in everything he did, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we grieve his loss, we also celebrate the positive impact Coach Dubouse had on our students and staff whose lives he touched.”
