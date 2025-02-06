Former WVU CB Brandon Napoleon Lands New Coaching Job
Brandon Napoleon, an assistant that was a candidate to follow Rich Rodriguez from Jacksonville State to West Virginia, has accepted a position as the cornerbacks coach at Wofford.
Napoleon, a former Mountaineer, joined Rodriguez's staff at Jax State in 2024 as the team's safeties coach. He played a part in the development of Fred Perry, who is now at WVU, and redshirt freshman phenom Zechariah Poyser, who was one of the most coveted recruits in the transfer portal this offseason. Poyser landed with Miami (FL) in mid-December.
Prior to landing at Jax State, Napoleon spent time at Susquehanna, Kutztown University, Geneva College, Midwestern State, Buffalo, Sacred Heart, and Rhode Island.
Everywhere Napeoleon has been, he's coached an All-American or All-Conference selection. Syeed Gibbs - Rhode Island freshman All-American (started at Georgia Tech this year), Shelton Gibson - Susquehanna Unanimous All-American, Jordan Colbert - Rhode Island safety who got picked up by the Miami Dolphins, Brent Jackson - Rhode Island safety All-Conference, James Clark - Geneva CB 1ST team All-Conference, Zechariah Poyser - Has the numbers to be a freshman All-American this year (safety), and Antonio Carter.
In 2023, he was named to 247 Sports' Top 30 coaches under 30 list during his time at Rhode Island.
