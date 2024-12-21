Former WVU Cornerback TJ Crandall Chooses Transfer Destination
The West Virginia secondary will be completely re-shaped this offseason, and after how poorly the unit played in 2024, it may not be a bad thing.
As bad as it was from a pass coverage standpoint, I fail to believe those that made up the secondary weren't talented or skilled enough to play at this level. Personally, I think a lot of it had to do with scheme fit and coaching more than anything.
One of those departing players, cornerback TJ Crandall, recently made an announcement that he will be continuing his career at Oregon State. The Beavers were one of many who offered Crandall in the portal last year but fell short of the Mountaineers in the recruiting battle.
ln eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, primarily serving as a depth option at corner and a special teamer. For the year, he tallied nine tackles and recorded a season-high three stops in the regular season finale in the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Crandall has two years of eligibility remaining.
