Skip to main content

Former WVU DE Lanell Carr Transfers to Big Ten School

Lanell Carr is officially out of the transfer portal.

Earlier this week, defensive lineman Lanell Carr became the eighth member of the West Virginia defense to enter the transfer portal. On Saturday, he shut his recruitment down and announced that he will be transferring to Indiana.

Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

bin-wahad-mumu-70473-3
Football

Ex WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Finds a New Home

By Schuyler Callihan
Joe Toussain, James Okonkwo Kansas Postgame
Basketball

WATCH: Toussaint, Okonkwo Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (14)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Kansas Chalks Up a Big Win at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19745258_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8439
Basketball

WVU - Kansas Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Jan 7, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives the lane against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

No. 3 Jayhawks Rock Mountaineers

By Christopher Hall
DSC_8138
Basketball

WVU - Kansas First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett