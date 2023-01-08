Former WVU DE Lanell Carr Transfers to Big Ten School

Earlier this week, defensive lineman Lanell Carr became the eighth member of the West Virginia defense to enter the transfer portal. On Saturday, he shut his recruitment down and announced that he will be transferring to Indiana.

Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.

