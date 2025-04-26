Former WVU Defensive Lineman Elijah Kinsler Commits to Southern Miss
Elijah Kinsler, a former West Virginia defensive lineman, has found a new home with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, announcing his commitment via social media on April 23, 2025.
The transfer portal move marks a fresh chapter for the young athlete after a brief stint in Morgantown, where he appeared in three games during the 2024 season, including matchups against UAlbany, Oklahoma State, and the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against Memphis. With four years of eligibility remaining, Kinsler brings potential and versatility to Southern Miss’ defensive front.
Hailing from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey, Kinsler was a sought-after recruit, choosing WVU over offers from Boston College, Louisville, Miami (FL), Pitt, and Purdue.
His decision to enter the transfer portal came after just one season with the Mountaineers. Southern Miss, under head coach Charles Huff, has actively bolstered its roster through the portal, with Kinsler joining other recent additions like former WVU defensive lineman Zachariah Keith and Mississippi State’s Mason Clinton.
The Mountaineers have lost 51 players to the transfer portal since the hiring of Rich Rodriguez, and have brought in 38 players (so far). It will be a completely new team for Mountaineer fans to learn this fall.
