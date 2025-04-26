Mountaineers Now

Former WVU Defensive Lineman Elijah Kinsler Commits to Southern Miss

Elijah Kinsler commits to Southern Miss and Charles Huff after transferring from West Virginia.

Josh Wolfe

Former WVU DL Elijah Kinsler commits to Southern Miss.
Former WVU DL Elijah Kinsler commits to Southern Miss. / WVU Athletics Communication
Elijah Kinsler, a former West Virginia defensive lineman, has found a new home with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, announcing his commitment via social media on April 23, 2025.

The transfer portal move marks a fresh chapter for the young athlete after a brief stint in Morgantown, where he appeared in three games during the 2024 season, including matchups against UAlbany, Oklahoma State, and the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against Memphis. With four years of eligibility remaining, Kinsler brings potential and versatility to Southern Miss’ defensive front.

Hailing from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey, Kinsler was a sought-after recruit, choosing WVU over offers from Boston College, Louisville, Miami (FL), Pitt, and Purdue.

His decision to enter the transfer portal came after just one season with the Mountaineers. Southern Miss, under head coach Charles Huff, has actively bolstered its roster through the portal, with Kinsler joining other recent additions like former WVU defensive lineman Zachariah Keith and Mississippi State’s Mason Clinton.

The Mountaineers have lost 51 players to the transfer portal since the hiring of Rich Rodriguez, and have brought in 38 players (so far). It will be a completely new team for Mountaineer fans to learn this fall.

Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

