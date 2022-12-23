Former WVU DL Jordan Jefferson Heading to the SEC

Friday morning, former West Virginia starting defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson announced on Twitter that he has committed to LSU.

The redshirt junior had his most productive season in 2021, registering 31 tackles, including a team-leading 9.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks last season, and a team-high five pass deflection to earn All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention.

He finishes his Mountaineer career with 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and seven pass deflections.

