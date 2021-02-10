Former WVU DL Quay Mays Announces Transfer Destination

Back in late December, West Virginia defensive lineman, Quay Mays elected to enter his name into the transfer portal after spending just one year in the Mountaineer program.

"Based on my experience at West Virginia University, I felt it was best to enter the transfer portal. I appreciate the Mountaineer fanbase for welcoming me in with open arms and reaching out to me through hard times for motivation, but I feel moving on from West Virginia is the best thing I can do for me and my 2 kids," Mays stated on Twitter.

Wednesday afternoon, Mays took to Twitter once again, this time, announcing that he will be continuing his collegiate career at Arkansas State.

Prior to coming to Morgantown, Mays spent two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College where he totaled 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick.

Upon arrival, Mays was expected to add some immediate depth to the West Virginia defensive line behind Darius Stills. However, Mays saw very little game action and recorded just four tackles on the season.

