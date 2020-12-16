Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Former WVU Lineman Junior Uzebu Officially Transfers to New School

The former starting left tackle for the Mountaineers has found a new home.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday night, former West Virginia offensive lineman Junior Uzebu announced his intent to transfer to Vanderbilt. 

Uzebu initially won the starting left tackle job for the Mountaineers out of fall camp but was a part of a handful of players that were suspended for the season opener vs Eastern Kentucky. In his absence, redshirt freshman Brandon Yates stepped up and played extremely well and won the job outright for the remainder of the season.

Uzebu did not appear in a game this year for West Virginia and announced his decision to transfer back in early November. The addition of Virginia transfer Ja'Quay Hubbard and highly touted incoming freshman Wyatt Milum would have made it an even tougher path for Uzebu to earn a starting role back in the near future.

Uzebu was a part of the Mountaineers' 2018 class and chose West Virginia over other offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Kansas, Maryland, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, and several others.

Junior Uzebu
