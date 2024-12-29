Former WVU O-Lineman Sullivan Weidman Chooses Transfer Destination
Former West Virginia offensive lineman Sullivan Weidman is officially leaving the program and has committed to UMass.
He appeared in all thirteen of West Virginia's games this season, rotating in as one of the first guys off the bench to take snaps at either guard spot. Weidman also spent time on the special teams unit as well, and was on track to push for a starting job next season under the previous coaching staff.
Coming out of high school, Weidman selected the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Buffalo, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and many others.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Extends Offer to Memphis D-Line Transfer William Whitlow Jr.
WVU O-Line Transfer Johnny Williams IV Follows Josiah Trotter to the SEC
Jeff Casteel is Making His Return to the West Virginia Coaching Staff
Between The Eers: In the Middle of It All with Brandon Yates