Former WVU OC Graham Harrell Fired by Purdue
The Purdue Boilermakers have fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
Through the first four games of this season, Purdue is averaging 172.2 yards through the air and 149.8 on the ground, both ranking in the bottom five of the Big Ten conference. After defeating FCS foe Indiana State in the season opener 49-0, the Boilermakers have averaged just 12.6 points per game in their losses to Notre Dame, Oregon State, and Nebraska.
Graham was hired as the West Virginia offensive coordinator in 2022 and left for the Purdue job at the end of the season. Harrell took over the play-calling for the Mountaineers that season and the offense took a big step back. WVU finished 9th out of the then ten-team Big 12 in total offense (399 ypg), scoring (30.6 ppg), and in passing (227.5 ypg), while ranking seventh in rushing (171.5 ypg).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Zach Frazier Receives Unjustified Blame for Botched Snap Leading to Steelers Loss
Mailbag: Importance of This Week for Neal Brown, Key vs. Oklahoma State + More
Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Don't Count Out West Virginia Just Yet