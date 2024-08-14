Former WVU QB Goose Crowder Earns Starting Role at New School
Will "Goose" Crowder is looking to become one of the few former West Virginia quarterbacks who transferred out of the program and found success at his next stop. According to Josh Boutwell of the Troy Messenger, Crowder has been named the starting quarterback for the Troy Trojans.
Crowder had the look of a future starter even during his short stint in Morgantown. He had the arm, pocket awareness, and accuracy that had some believing he could be QB1 for West Virginia down the road. He appeared in three games with the Old Gold and Blue and went a perfect 8-for-8 for 85 yards and a touchdown. He transferred from WVU following the 2022 season and settled on Troy in January of 2023.
Coming out of high school, Crowder chose West Virginia out of high school over Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boise State, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana, Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, UAB, and USF.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Several WVU D-Linemen Raising Stock During Fall Camp
WR Jaden Bray Explains Transfer to WVU
Freshmen RBs Pushing Jaylen Anderson for No. 3 Spot on Depth Chart
Neal Brown Makes Bold Statement on Rodney Gallagher's Defensive Ability