Former WVU Safety Jaheem Joseph Transfers to Group of Five School
After spending just one year in Morgantown, West Virginia safety Jaheem Joseph entered his name into the transfer portal, and on Friday, he found his new home. Joseph announced on X that he will finish out his career at UNLV, playing for new head coach Dan Mullen.
In 13 games this season with the Mountaineers, Joseph tallied 40 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception. He had an up-and-down year but was probably one of the more consistent pieces in West Virginia's back end.
Prior to coming to WVU, Joseph spent the first three years of his career at Northwestern. There, he totaled 38 tackles, three interceptions, and two passes defended. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
WVU transfer portal departures
QB Ryder Burton (undecided), RB CJ Donaldson (Ohio State), RB Jaylen Anderson (undecided), WR Traylon Ray (OIe Miss), WR DayDay Farmer (UCF), WR Hudson Clement (Illinois), TE Will Dixon (Rhode Island), OT Johnny Williams IV (Missouri), OT Lucas Austin (Virginia Tech), G Sullivan Weidman (UMass), G Tomas Rimac (Virginia Tech), C Kyle Altuner (Virginia Tech), LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri), LB Trey Lathan (Kansas), CB TJ Crandall (Oregon State), CB Ayden Garnes (Arizona), S Jaheem Joseph (UNLV), S Josiah Jackson (undecided), and S Raleigh Collins III (undecided).
