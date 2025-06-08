Former WVU Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested for Fourth Time in Four Years
Former West Virginia defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested and booked in the wee hours of Saturday morning by the Covington Police Department in Kentucky on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer or a probation officer.
This marks Jones's fourth arrest in as many years and his third public intoxication charge in the last few years. His $10,000 bond was posted, and he was released from Kenton County Jail later Saturday morning.
Jones retired from the NFL following the 2018 season and has since made regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, a former teammate of his at West Virginia, while also starting his own podcast, The Pacman Jones Show.
Pacman registered 205 tackles, 22 pass breakups, eight interceptions, and 7.5 tackles for loss during his time in Morgantown. He was selected sixth overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft, but only played two seasons with the organization. He played a season each in Dallas and Denver, but spent the bulk of his career (eight seasons) with the Cincinnati Bengals.
He was an above-average starting corner in the league, but made a huge impact on special teams as a returner. He returned five punts for touchdowns and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.
