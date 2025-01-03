Former WVU Star Running Back Noel Devine to Join Rich Rodriguez's Staff
Noel Devine and Rich Rodriguez are officially reunited. The former West Virginia star running back will be joining the coaching staff as an offensive analyst, according to multiple reports.
Devine was recruited by Rich Rod for multiple years but only played under him for one season in Morgantown before Rodriguez left for Michigan. In that lone year, Devine rushed for 627 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, working as a nice complimentary back to Steve Slaton and dual-threat quarterback Pat White.
Devine rushed for 4,315 yards and 29 touchdowns during his time at West Virginia. He sits third on the all-time rushing list in program history, trailing only Avon Cobourne and Pat White, and is seventh in rushing touchdowns.
After leaving WVU, Devine had a stint in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and then spent time playing in other professional leagues with the Omaha Nighthawks (UFL), Montreal Alouettes (CFL), Edmonton Eskimos, and the West Virginia RoughRiders (AAL).
