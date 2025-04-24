Former WVU TE Jack Sammarco Lands at Prominent SEC School
Former West Virginia University tight end Jack Sammarco revealed his commitment to the University of Alabama Wednesday night.
After sitting out his first year in Morgantown, Sammarco appeared in all 13 games last season as a redshirt freshman. He had one reception for four yards.
Sammarco announced last week he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“First and foremost, I want to thank coach Neal Brown, coach Blaine Stewart, coach Nysewander, and coach Rodriguez for giving me the opportunity to play at West Virginia University,” Sammarco said. “I’m extremely grateful for the relationships I’ve built, the knowledge I’ve gained, and the support I’ve received during my time here.
“After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to enter my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. WVU will always have a special place in my heart, and I will appreciate everything this program and fanbase have done for me.
“With three years of eligibility remaining, and I’m excited for what’s next as I continue both my academic and athletic journey.”
