Former WVU TE Mike O'Laughlin Transfers to Another Big 12 School

West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal in early December and late Tuesday night, he shared the destination of where he will be rounding out his collegiate career - Houston.

O'Laughlin suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.

He made 31 appearances in the Old Gold and Blue, including 19 starts, and finished with 37 receptions for 292 yards and a touchdown.

Houston will be making its move to the Big 12 Conference this summer and could be facing West Virginia on the gridiron this fall. The league is expected to announce the 2023 football schedule sometime this month.

