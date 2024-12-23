Former WVU Tight End Will Dixon Transfers to Rhode Island
With it being almost a week since the West Virginia bowl game, several former Mountaineers who have entered the portal are starting to find new opportunities elsewhere. Over the weekend, tight end Will Dixon announced his commitment to Rhode Island.
Dixon reclassified to be a part of West Virginia's 2022 signing class but was buried on the depth chart behind Kole Taylor, Treylan Davis, and others. Last offseason was a critical one for him as the Mountaineer coaching staff was searching for a third tight end. Instead of that guy being Dixon, it was true freshman Jack Sammarco. Dixon appeared in seven games during his time in the Old Gold and Blue, primarily serving on the special teams unit.
Coming out of high school, he chose West Virginia over offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Temple, and a few others.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
