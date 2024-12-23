Former WVU WR DayDay Farmer Transfers to Big 12 Foe
West Virginia freshman wide receiver Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer has officially signed with the UCF Knights after entering the transfer portal just a handful of days ago.
Farmer initially committed to UCF in high school but flipped his decision to West Virginia on signing day last December. His true freshman season didn't go as planned, rarely being used on the offensive side of the ball, and when he did get in, he was basically a decoy. The previous coaching staff hyped him during fall camp, but never gave him the opportunity to showcase his skillset during the regular season.
With Rich Rodriguez now at the helm, the Mountaineers will have an offense that heavily relies on the run game, while Farmer could have been a key piece to West Virginia's aerial attack moving forward, he'll have more passes thrown his way in Scott Frost's offense at UCF.
Farmer appeared in 11 games this season for the Mountaineers, recording six receptions for 54 yards.
