Former WVU WR Traylon Ray Reveals Transfer Destination
Ole Miss is where former West Virginia wide receiver Traylon Ray will look to play the final two years of his collegiate career. The junior out of Tallahassee, Florida made his commitment known Wednesday evening, choosing the Rebels over Florida State and others.
As a true freshman in 2023, Ray caught 18 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns and helped give the Mountaineers an early lead in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against North Carolina, catching a 75-yard touchdown on the very first play of the game.
Ray was expected to become one of West Virginia's top receivers in 2024 and he came through, finishing second on the team in touchdown receptions (4) and third in receptions (28) and receiving yards (426).
Unfortunately, Ray wasn't able to finish the year due to a lower-body injury he suffered in the loss to Baylor. Before the injury, Ray caught a touchdown pass in three of his final four games.
WVU has already done a lot of work revamping the wide receiver room, adding four players via the transfer portal: Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), and Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State). One more receiver could be added in the coming weeks.
