FOX Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Iowa State
It doesn't get much better than this. Saturday night, West Virginia will dim the lights before the team runs out onto the field for the first-ever Coal Rush in front of a near-capacity crowd for a primetime game on FOX.
Tim Brando will serve as the play-by-play man on the broadcast and will be joined by color analyst Devin Garnder.
It may be early in the Big 12 slate, but this matchup could play a factor in determining who goes to Dallas for the conference championship at the end of the season. Both teams enter the weekend with a 2-0 record in Big 12 play, but only one will leave with an unblemished mark a third of the way through the conference portion of the schedule.
For the Mountaineers to have a chance to be in the conversation deep into November, they have to take care of business at home. Fortunately, they have two of the best teams in the league coming into town over the next two weekends with Kansas State following up this week's clash with the Cyclones.
Neal Brown hasn't had much success against this program (1-3) or versus top 25 opponents (2-14) while at West Virginia, but after a complete game at Oklahoma State a week ago, there is optimism around the program.
