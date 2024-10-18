FOX Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
West Virginia has another big stage set for them this Saturday as they are set to square off with No. 17 Kansas State. The game will be in the 7:30 primetime slot on FOX and will feature Connor Onion as the play-by-play man with Mark Helfrich serving as the color analyst.
Head coach Neal Brown discussed his disappointment in the loss to Iowa State last week, admitting that everything from the new uniforms, coal rush, the fans, and everything leading up to the game was great but they failed to deliver to make it a complete night.
Brown is now 3-16 versus ranked opponents during his tenure as the West Virginia head coach, but with a win over K-State the Mountaineers would position themselves nicely to make a run in the back half of the schedule to get to Dallas for the Big 12 championship game.
Kansas State is coming off the heels of a thrilling 31-28 road victory over Colorado, a game they led by two scores in for much of the evening. The lone blemish on K-State's schedule is a whacky 38-9 loss to BYU on the road where things spiraled out of control quickly late in the second/early third quarter. The Wildcats actually outgained the Cougars 367-241 in that one.
