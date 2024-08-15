FOX CFB Analyst Pegs WVU as a Top 25 Team
West Virginia received 22 votes in the preseason coaches poll and 17 votes in the preseason AP Top 25.
For a team that won nine games, had a top five finish in the Big 12, won its bowl game, and returns so much talent, it's a little confusing as to why more folks aren't higher on this year's edition of the Mountaineers.
There are a few of out-of-state believers in this bunch, though. FOX College Football analyst RJ Young is one of them, recently ranking West Virginia 21st in his ranking of all 134 FBS schools.
"The Mountaineers closed out the 2023 season on a high note, winning five of their last six games, and scoring 30 or more points in each of those five victories. Thirteen starters return from that nine-win team, including the team's running back duo of Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson. White went for 842 yards on the ground, including 204 on 21 rushes against Cincinnati while Donaldson rumbled for 798 rushing yards. I wouldn't be surprised to find us talking about WVU in 2024 like we did North Carolina in 2020 with dynamic tailbacks Michael Carter and Javonte Williams setting the table for a season that ended in the Orange Bowl."
Young has West Virginia as the No. 5 team in the Big 12 checking in behind Utah (12), Oklahoma State (15), Kansas State (16), and Kansas 20.
