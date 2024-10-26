FS1 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Arizona
West Virginia's Week 9 road matchup with the Arizona Wildcats will kick off at 7 p.m. EST on FS1. The play-by-play caller for the broadcast will be Alex Faust, with Robert Smith serving as the color analyst.
The Mountaineers are looking to turn their season around after dropping a pair of home games to ranked teams - Iowa State and Kansas State, arguably two of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference.
With the schedule appearing to be lighter on the back end, WVU still has an opportunity to right the ship and finish the 2024 season on a high note. Winning tonight's game with a shorthanded crew offensively won't be easy, but will give this group a confidence boost heading into the bye week.
Dropping this game would put the Mountaineers at 3-5 on the season, 2-3 in conference play, and on a three-game skid heading into the off-week. Sitting around for two weeks without a game and with most goals being out of reach it could result in several players checking out and enhanced noise surrounding Neal Brown's job.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
What Nicco Marchiol Brings to the Offense, How He's Looked in Practice + Keys vs. Arizona
Fans Predict Outcome of West Virginia's Road Contest at Arizona
Nick Saban to West Virginia, That's Not Happening, Folks
WVU QB Garrett Greene, Wyatt Milum are 'Doubtful' vs. Arizona