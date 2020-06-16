Future WVU Football Schedules

With the news coming yesterday of West Virginia and Robert Morris agreeing to a game in 2025 at Mountaineer Field, we decided it was a good time to look ahead at what else is coming up for the Mountaineers in future schedules.

2021

9/4 at Maryland

9/11 Long Island

9/18 Virginia Tech

2022

9/3 at Pitt

9/17 Towson

9/24 at Virginia Tech

2023

9/2 at Penn State

9/9 Duquesne

9/16 Pitt

2024

8/31 Penn State

9/7 Albany

9/16 Pitt

2025

TBA Robert Morris

9/13 Pitt

2026

9/5 Alabama

9/19 at East Carolina

2027

9/4 at Alabama

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has done a great job of getting some of the school's most heated rivals back on the schedule, such as Pitt and Virginia Tech, as well as a regional rival in Penn State. Recruiting the Pittsburgh area has always been huge for West Virginia, so getting Pitt on the schedule was a huge must for reasons beyond the games on the field. In addition to that, Lyons was able to agree with national power Alabama on a home-and-home series that begins in 2026 with the first game taking place in Morgantown.

What do you think of the Mountaineers' future schedules? Who do you think they should attempt to schedule in their available slots? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

