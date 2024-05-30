Game Times Announced for 2024 Backyard Brawl, Albany Game
The first three games of the season are officially set for West Virginia.
The kickoff times and TV networks for West Virginia's first three games of the 2024 season were announced Thursday afternoon.
The Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's season opener against Penn State will indeed be on FOX at 12 p.m. EST, as reported earlier in the day by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. WVU then revealed that their home matchup with Albany on September 7th will be a 6 p.m. EST kickoff on ESPN+ and this year's Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh on September 14th will be at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN or ESPN2.
