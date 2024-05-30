Game Times Announced for 2024 Backyard Brawl, Albany Game

𝐁𝐢𝐠. 𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐧. 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐟𝐟.



Game times and network partners have been announced for our three nonconference matchups, featuring the Aug. 31 season opener on FOX!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/yEHvvodEzq