Game Times Announced for 2024 Backyard Brawl, Albany Game

The first three games of the season are officially set for West Virginia.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Mountaineers Jaylen Anderson (0) gets around Pittsburgh Panthers Dayon Hayes (50) while sprinting downfield during the first half at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023.
West Virginia Mountaineers Jaylen Anderson (0) gets around Pittsburgh Panthers Dayon Hayes (50) while sprinting downfield during the first half at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023.
The kickoff times and TV networks for West Virginia's first three games of the 2024 season were announced Thursday afternoon.

The Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's season opener against Penn State will indeed be on FOX at 12 p.m. EST, as reported earlier in the day by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. WVU then revealed that their home matchup with Albany on September 7th will be a 6 p.m. EST kickoff on ESPN+ and this year's Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh on September 14th will be at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN or ESPN2.

