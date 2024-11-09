Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.
Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Cincinnati. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.
GAME INFO
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
WVU Uniform Combo for Cincinnati Game
THE MATCHUP
Nicco Marchiol in Line to Start for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
WVU Rules Out Three Players vs. Cincinnati
PREDICTIONS
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
Phil Steele Reveals Who He's Taking in the West Virginia-Cincinnati Matchup
ESPN FPI Favors Cincinnati Over West Virginia Pretty Considerably
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
FEATURES
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 11
Ten Young Mountaineers Who Made a Move During the Bye Week
Josiah Trotter Named a Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 11
Will Neal Brown Return to WVU in 2025? Fans Give Their Thoughts
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11
SHOWS
Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Preview + Prediction
PRESS CONFERENCES
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over UMass
Ex-WVU Defensive Coordinator Jordan Lesley Arrested
