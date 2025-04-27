Mountaineers Now

Garnett Hollis Jr. Signs with the Tennessee Titans

West Virginia University defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. looks to continue his career in Nashville

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr.
West Virginia University cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.

Hollis tallied 46 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, six pass break ups and a fumble recovery in his lone season in his lone season with WVU. He tied a career-high nine tackles against Iowa State.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native transferred to West Virgnia after three seasons at Northwestern. During his time with the Wildcats, he recorded 79 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He set his career-high in tackles against Wisconsin in 2022.

