Garrett Greene is Heading to the NFL Draft... As a Receiver
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene declared for the 2025 NFL Draft Thursday night.
The Tallahassee, FL, native has no NCAA eligibility remaining but announced he intends to enter the draft as a receiver.
“Playing quarterback at West Virginia was an incredible honor that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” said Greene,” I would like to thank Coach Brown, all the staff members I worked with, and my teammates who made my five years in Morgantown so memorable.
“My family has always been there for me in both good and challenging times and I know they will continue to be there for me in the future, thank you for your love and support. Most importantly, I want to thank God for the abilities he has blessed me with and the opportunity to paise Him noth on and off the field.
“Having sung Country Roads for the last time as a Mountaineer, I would like to announce my entry into the 2025 NFL draft as a wide receiver. I look forward to this next chapter of my career and the opportunity to continued playing the game I love at the highest level.”
Greene threw for 5,370 yards and 36 touchdowns during his Mountaineer career and rushed for another 2,136 yards and 28 touchdowns. In five seasons, he caught four passes for 32 yards, all coming during the 2022 season.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Wyatt Milum is a Consensus All-American
Rich Rodriguez Reportedly Keeping Only One Member of Neal Brown's Coaching Staff
Brandon Yates Says WVU Players Aren't Hitting the Portal for Reasons Some Fans Think
Former WVU Star Receiver Comments on Large Number of Players Hitting Transfer Portal
West Virginia Offensive Tackle Johnny Williams IV Enters Transfer Portal