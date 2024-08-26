Garrett Greene Ranked as One of the Top QBs in the Big 12
The Garrett Greene hype is starting to grow the closer we get to the 2024 season. The West Virginia quarterback was recently ranked as the third-best quarterback in the Big 12 Conference by Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus.
Wasserman's Big 12 QB Rankings:
1. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
2. Noah Fifita (Arizona)
3. Garrett Greene (West Virginia)
4. Jalon Daniels (Kansas)
5. KJ Jefferson (UCF)
6. Cam Rising (Utah)
7. Rocco Becht (Iowa State)
8. Donovan Smith (Houston)
9. Alan Bowman (Oklahoma State)
10. Avery Johnson (Kansas State)
11. Dequan Finn (Baylor)
12. Josh Hoover (TCU)
13. Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati)
14. Behren Morton (Texas Tech)
15. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
16. Jake Retzlaff (BYU)
I had the same top three in my Big 12 quarterback rankings, except I had Garrett Greene and Noah Fifita flipped-flopped. Greene's mobility, in my opinion, is what sets him apart and with a strong offseason, I expect he'll close the gap on Fifita in the passing game making him the better overall quarterback.
Regardless, this is a pretty fair ranking for the Mountaineer signal-caller. Last season, Greene completed 147-of-277 pass attempts (53.1%) for 2,406 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The completion percentage must increase, but according to quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen they've seen a huge improvement from this fall camp's numbers to last fall camp.
