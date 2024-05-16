Garrett Greene Rated No. 1 Big 12 QB, Topping Shedeur Sanders & Others
Finally, after years of grooming and developing, Garrett Greene got his chance to be starting quarterback in Morgantown in 2023 and he did not disappoint.
Greene finished the year throwing for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns, completing 147-of-277 of his passes while throwing only four interceptions. The added dimension Greene brought to the WVU offense was what he could do with his legs - something previous Mountaineer quarterbacks did not have in their arsenal. Greene rushed for 772 yards and 13 touchdowns on 120 carries, putting him in an eleventh place tie for most rushing touchdowns in a career at WVU, alongside Kerry Marbury (1971-72) and Kennedy McKoy (2016-19).
Thanks to a breakout junior year, Greene is now widely regarded as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in all of college football and rightfully so. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the highest-rated returning QB in the Big 12 Conference, besting Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Cam Rising (Utah), and Noah Fifita (Arizona). PFF has Sam Huard listed here, who did transfer to Utah, but I'm assuming putting him in that spot over Rising was an error.
