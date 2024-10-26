Garrett Greene, Wyatt Milum Officially Ruled Out for Arizona Game
Reports from earlier in the day held true as West Virginia will officially be without starting quarterback Garrett Greene and left tackle Wyatt Milum for this evening's game against the Arizona Wildcats.
Both players suffered upper-body injuries in the loss to Kansas State last week, each exiting in the first half and not returning.
While this is tough news for a struggling Mountaineer offense, they are taking the cautious route with an extra week to recover coming up with the bye. Plus, it does ease the loss to some degree that they have capable replacements at both positions in Nicco Marchiol at quarterback and Johnny Williams IV at left tackle.
Neal Brown on Marchiol's week of practice:
"He's been sharp. This isn't new for him. If you think about it, he started Texas Tech last year, played the whole Pitt game, really was going to start the TCU game, and he got hurt in practice on Wednesday. So, like, he's been the guy during a game week before, so this isn't new to him. We fully expect if he's the starter and he plays, he'll play extremely well, and he'll give us a chance to win."
The action between the Mountaineers and Wildcats will get underway at 7 p.m. EST on FS1.
