Gordon Gee Comments on the Potential Return of Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia President Gordon Gee was a speaker at the 2024 Sports Business Journal Awards and gave some interesting comments regarding Bob Huggins' departure, the football team, and most notably, the school's search for a new head football coach.
He's well aware of how a potential return of Rich Rodriguez could divide the fan base due to the manner in which he left in 2007, but there's more to that story than people know. Rodriguez wanted to build a perennial national championship contender at WVU, and those in charge at the time didn't give him the means to do so.
Gee spoke about how he believes Rodriguez would be received if he's the man for the job.
"I think he would be well received by a large set of our population. He left in a very unruling matter. If he were to come back it would have to be as a prodigal son. Can he come back? I don't know. I've come back twice."
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, a decision on the next head coach is expected to be made within the next 24-48 hours.
