Greene Nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene was nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Thursday.
The William V. Campbell Trophy has become the most prestigious and desirable "academic" award in college football. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
The award is named in honor of the late William V. Campbell, the former chairman of Intuit, former player, and head coach at Columbia University and the 2004 recipient of the NFF's Gold Medal,
Greene graduated with his bachelor’s degree in sport management in December 2023 and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in business administration.
The Tallahassee native is a three-time First Team All-Big 12 Academic selection.
Greene has 3,231 career passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 1,399 career rushing yards with 22 touchdowns.
Criteria and Selection Process for the William V. Campbell Trophy
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates must:
Be a senior player, who will complete his final year of eligibility during the 2024 season OR a graduated player or grad transfer, who has already earned a bachelor’s degree and will participate in the 2024 season.
Have a minimum cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. (Based on undergraduate grades only.)
Have outstanding football ability as a starter/significant contributor.
Have exemplary leadership on the field, in the classroom and within the community.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Baseball Releases Fall Ball Schedule
Big 12 Commissioner Gives Update on Expansion Talks with UConn
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Heading Into Week 2
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Albany
Geno Smith Pays Tribute to Tavon Austin: 'He Changed My Life Forever'