Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis Predicts WVU Player Will Reach the NFL
West Virginia two-way sophomore Rodney Gallagher III came up clutch last weekend, securing the game-winning touchdown catch in the come-from-behind win over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener.
The Laurel Highlands alum made the WPIAL proud as the highlight made its rounds on social media. Even Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis commented on a tweet of the catch, predicting that Gallagher will be in the NFL when his time is up at WVU.
Gallagher only played receiver and returned punts in the Kansas game as the Mountaineers were two short in the receiver room, but will return to his two-way duties coming out of the bye week against Oklahoma State, according to head coach Neal Brown.
“I think we’ll get back this week and start working him back on defense. He’s going to play offense too. I mean, he’s done a nice job with the ball in his hands. He had two nice runs, had a great punt return. But we’ll get him back into the defensive rotation this week and with the expectation we’ll get some of our receivers back too.”
In four games this season, Gallagher has caught eight passes for 121 yards and has made five tackles with one pass breakup.
