SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories From the Weekend

Schuyler Callihan

Addae Shines in Mountaineer Debut <--- FULL STORY

West Virginia starting free safety Alonzo Addae made his debut Saturday in the Mountaineers' blowout win over Eastern Kentucky. He finished the afternoon second on the team in tackles with seven and, in what head coach Neal Brown dubbed as the play of the day, laid out and made a diving interception along the Mountaineer sideline.

West Virginia Punishes Eastern Kentucky in Season Opener <--- FULL STORY

Six months to the day that West Virginia had to stop all operations due to the pandemic, they picked up their first win of the season by defeating Eastern Kentucky 56-10 in front of a very limited crowd (parents and family of the team) at Mountaineer Field.

Leddie Brown
Ben Queen - WVU Football

WATCH: WVU Football Asks for Fans' Support on and off the field <--- FULL STORY

West Virginia University football's Social Action Committee posted a video on Wednesday asking that Mountaineer fans support them both on and off the field. Regardless of political stance or beliefs one has, there's one thing we as a country should be able to agree upon - zero tolerance for racism.

Leddie Brown Building Continuity with the Offensive Line <--- FULL STORY

It was evident on the game's first play, after gashing the defense off the left side for 38 yards. Naturally, the offensive line deserves a lot of credit for providing a big hole to run through, but the way Leddie carried the ball was something we hadn’t quite seen from him before.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1

Looking at how each former Mountaineer in the NFL performed this weekend

Schuyler Callihan

Addae Shines in Mountaineer Debut

Alonzo Addae expresses gratitude for opportunity as the West Virginia University free safety has a big day in the season opener

Christopher Hall

Leddie Brown Building Continuity with the Offensive Line Pays Off

West Virginia University running back Leddie Brown captured his third career 100-plus yard performance in the season opener

Christopher Hall

WATCH: The Walk Thru Postgame Show

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon break down West Virginia's win over Eastern Kentucky

Schuyler Callihan

by

DavidWvu

Mountaineers Cruise in Season Opener

WVU HC Neal Brown was grateful for the opportunity to play football but see's room for improvement in a lopsided win over Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

3 Things to Watch for Saturday vs Eastern Kentucky

Looking at a few things to keep your eyes on during this week's West Virginia game

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Punishes Eastern Kentucky in Season Opener

The Mountaineers pick up their first win of the 2020 campaign

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Announces 11 Mountaineers Suspended for Opener

The Mountaineers will be down a handful of starters today

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: WVU Football Wants Fan Support Both On and Off the Field

WVU Football continues to be a part of the change in the fight for equality

Schuyler Callihan

by

cyberguy2017

Nicktroy Fortune Ready for Season Following Mother's Passing

West Virginia corner Nicktroy Fortune has had a tough month or so, but he'll be ready to play on Saturday

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP