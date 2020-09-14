Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories From the Weekend

Addae Shines in Mountaineer Debut < --- FULL STORY

West Virginia starting free safety Alonzo Addae made his debut Saturday in the Mountaineers' blowout win over Eastern Kentucky. He finished the afternoon second on the team in tackles with seven and, in what head coach Neal Brown dubbed as the play of the day, laid out and made a diving interception along the Mountaineer sideline.

West Virginia Punishes Eastern Kentucky in Season Opener

Six months to the day that West Virginia had to stop all operations due to the pandemic, they picked up their first win of the season by defeating Eastern Kentucky 56-10 in front of a very limited crowd (parents and family of the team) at Mountaineer Field.

WATCH: WVU Football Asks for Fans' Support on and off the field

West Virginia University football's Social Action Committee posted a video on Wednesday asking that Mountaineer fans support them both on and off the field. Regardless of political stance or beliefs one has, there's one thing we as a country should be able to agree upon - zero tolerance for racism.

Leddie Brown Building Continuity with the Offensive Line

It was evident on the game's first play, after gashing the defense off the left side for 38 yards. Naturally, the offensive line deserves a lot of credit for providing a big hole to run through, but the way Leddie carried the ball was something we hadn’t quite seen from him before.

