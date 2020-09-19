Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings < --- FULL STORY

It was a bad opening weekend for the Big 12 to say the least. The conference went 0-3 vs Sun Belt opponents and Texas Tech nearly fell to Houston Baptist. This could have something to do with players shaking off some rust, but regardless, it did not look good at all. See where West Virginia sits currently.

5 Reasons Why WVU is a Final Four Team < --- FULL STORY

Earlier this week, the NCAA set a start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season to begin, and the Mountaineers are locked and loaded with talent that could make them a candidate to reach the Final Four.

With the season just under 70 days away, we take a look at how West Virginia is a Final Four contender.

Pro Football Focus Puts Doege on Heisman Watchlist < --- FULL STORY

West Virginia University quarterback Jarret Doege made quite the impression on Pro Football Focus over the weekend and placed Doege as one of the five Heisman favorites after the second week of college football.

How an Extended Recruiting Dead Period Impacts WVU < --- FULL STORY

This week, the NCAA announced that it would be extending the recruiting dead period through January 1st, 2021.

In a way, this is not too surprising considering the NCAA has been very aggressive with extending the recruiting dead period since the pandemic first hit. However, is this extension a little too premature?

Yes, it is, and for a lot of reasons.

