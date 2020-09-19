SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings <--- FULL STORY

It was a bad opening weekend for the Big 12 to say the least. The conference went 0-3 vs Sun Belt opponents and Texas Tech nearly fell to Houston Baptist. This could have something to do with players shaking off some rust, but regardless, it did not look good at all. See where West Virginia sits currently.

5 Reasons Why WVU is a Final Four Team <--- FULL STORY

Earlier this week, the NCAA set a start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season to begin, and the Mountaineers are locked and loaded with talent that could make them a candidate to reach the Final Four.

With the season just under 70 days away, we take a look at how West Virginia is a Final Four contender.

Pro Football Focus Puts Doege on Heisman Watchlist <--- FULL STORY

West Virginia University quarterback Jarret Doege made quite the impression on Pro Football Focus over the weekend and placed Doege as one of the five Heisman favorites after the second week of college football.

How an Extended Recruiting Dead Period Impacts WVU <--- FULL STORY

This week, the NCAA announced that it would be extending the recruiting dead period through January 1st, 2021.

In a way, this is not too surprising considering the NCAA has been very aggressive with extending the recruiting dead period since the pandemic first hit. However, is this extension a little too premature?

Yes, it is, and for a lot of reasons.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

ALL about The Hawt Clicks Bro !!
The WVU MOUNTAINEER Basketball Final Four post gots IT Goin' ON Bro !!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 3

Ranking the Big 12 teams from top to bottom

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

5 Reasons Why WVU is a Final Four Team

Bob Huggins is going to have a loaded squad in 2020-21

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

How an Extended Recruiting Dead Period Impacts WVU

Neal Brown and his staff have some big challenges ahead

Schuyler Callihan

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 1 - BYE Week

Eugene and Schuyler give a small glimpse ahead to next week's game

Schuyler Callihan

Brown Believes Alec Sinkfield is a "Considerably Different Player" in 2020

West Virginia running back Alec Sinkfield ready to show he belongs

Schuyler Callihan

College Basketball Scheduled to Begin Thanksgiving Weekend

The NCAA released the start date of college basketball and reduced the season by four games

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Showed Growth in the Running Game but There's Plenty of Room for Improvement

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown: “I thought at times it was really good, and at times we’ve got to be better.”

Christopher Hall

Young Offensive Linemen Show Their Potential in Season Opener

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown was pleased with the play of his young offensive linemen

Christopher Hall

Freshman Receiver Sam Brown is off to a Hot Start

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown: “He played better than I thought he would really. He was a little bit up and down last week.”

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Impressed by Tony Fields II: "He's Going to Play in the NFL"

WVU linebacker Tony Fields II put on a show in his Mountaineer debut

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP