Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

FOOTBALL

Neal Brown Receives Contract Extension

West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons has announced a two-year contract extension for football head coach Neal Brown that will run through the 2026 season.

Why Neal Brown's Deal Came at the Perfect Time

An in-depth look at why extending Neal Brown now was the right move the AD Shane Lyons.

Gold Edges Blue in Annual Gold-Blue Spring Game

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon, comprised of competitions and a lite scrimmage. Overall, the Gold team edged out the Blue team 39-38 but focusing on the scrimmage - it ended up tied at 16.

BASKETBALL

WVU Adds DePaul Transfer Pauly Paulicap

West Virginia picked up another transfer on Wednesday afternoon in former DePaul big man Pauly Paulicap. Paulicap chose the Mountaineers over Rutgers, Iowa State, Miami (FL), and a few others. Paulicap tells us why he chose WVU.

Darris Nichols Lands First Head Coaching Job

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, former West Virginia guard and Radford, Virginia native Darris Nichols is finalizing a deal to become the next Radford University men's basketball head coach.

RECRUITING

2022 Georgia OL Includes WVU in Top 8

Last week, class of 2022 offensive lineman Tyler Gibson (6’5”, 290 lbs) released his top eight schools, and West Virginia made the cut. Check out what Gibson told us about WVU!

COMMIT WATCH: 2022 WR Quan Lee Announces Decision Date

Class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on July 7th.

