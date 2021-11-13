Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas State
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Wildcats.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia (4-5) at Kansas State (6-3)
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Manhattan, KS)
Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.
Read More
TV: FS1
Read More
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.