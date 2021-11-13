Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas State

    Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Wildcats.
    For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

    West Virginia (4-5) at Kansas State (6-3)

    Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Manhattan, KS)

    Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

    TV: FS1

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

    LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.

