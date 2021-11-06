Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

    Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cowboys.
    For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

    West Virginia (4-4) vs Oklahoma State (7-1)

    Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

    Kickoff: Approx. 3:30 p.m.

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

    LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.

