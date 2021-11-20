Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas

    Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Longhorns.
    Author:

    For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

    West Virginia (4-6) vs Texas (4-6)

    Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

    Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

    TV: ESPN2

    Read More

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

    LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

    USATSI_16921870_168388579_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_17195088_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Individual + Team Stats from WVU's Loss to Marquette

    10 hours ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) in the first half at TD Arena.
    Basketball

    Marquette's Second Half Surge Buries Mountaineers

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17151236_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Marquette

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17168943_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Marquette

    15 hours ago
    Untitled design (32)
    Football

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas

    16 hours ago
    Untitled design (31)
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Marquette

    16 hours ago
    Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kameron Jones (1) celebrated after Marquette Golden Eagles 67-66 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
    Basketball

    A Quick Look at Marquette

    17 hours ago