Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Longhorns.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia (4-6) vs Texas (4-6)
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)
Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Read More
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.